IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 Toss Report: Bangladesh Opt to Field; Axar Patel Returns for India

India will look to confirm their ticket to T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final on Wednesday when they take the field against neighbours Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Both teams are levelled at 4 points and whichever side wins today will consolidate its position in the next round of the tournament. India will look to return to the winning ways after losing their last encounter against the Proteas. On the other hand, Bangladesh enter the contest on the back of a great victory against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl against India. They have made one change, Soumya Sarkar misses out and Shoriful Islam comes in.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don’t know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting," said Shakib after winning the toss in Adelaide.

India, on the other hand, have also made a change to their playing XI. All-rounder Axar Patel, who missed out on the last game against South Africa, comes back into the mix and replaces Deepak Hooda.

“We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well," said Rohit at the toss.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: India’s Semi-final Hopes to Get a Blow as Adelaide Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Advertisement

Here are the playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here