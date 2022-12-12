IND vs BAN: There is a Good Chance Jaydev Unadkat Might Not End up Playing This Series - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik suggested that returning pacer Jaydev Unadkat might not find a place in the XI for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Unadkat received a call-up in the Indian Test side as the BCCI made some major changes in the squad after injury crisis in the camp. The left-arm pacer has been doing exceptionally well in domestic cricket for the past many years but hasn’t done well in the limited opportunities he got for India.

Unadkat has claimed 353 wickets in his 96-match career as he was also a central figure in Saurashtra’s first Ranji Trophy title win in 2019/20, picking a record-breaking 67 wickets.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma Likely to Lose Central Contracts; Promotion to Surya, Shubman: Report

India will be without their two senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the duo failed to recover from their respective injuries in time for the Bangladesh Tests.

Karthik suggested that the team management might give chances to Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as they have been part of Test set-up for the past few years which will make things difficult for Unadkat to get a game.

“I think Unadkat might not play this series, to be very honest. There is Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. There is a good chance he might not end up playing this series, but I think that is okay. The fact that he was rewarded, he has been given those whites to represent India, be part of the team, that matters the most. He might not even find a place in the team for the Australia series, with Bumrah or Shami coming in, we might move on," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Bumrah and Shami might return for the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year as Unadkat might fail to retain his place for the Australia series.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut as a teenager in 2010 against South Africa.

However, Karthik said that Unadkat deserved a place in the Test squad after his exploits in the domestic circuit.

“An absolutely heart-warming story, he is probably the most deserving fast bowler from the Indian domestic cricket in the last couple of years for sure. I think he plays in a state where, we obviously know how the Rajkot wicket is, to get the number of wickets he has taken, led the team so well," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here