IND vs BAN: 'Umesh Yadav Extremely Underrated, Does Job For His Captain Quietly' - Ajit Agarkar

Veteran India pacer Ajit Agarkar spoke highly of Umesh Yadav and called him an underrated player who does the job for his skipper quietly. Yadav has been part of the Indian team for almost a decade now and he still remains a vital part of the Test set-up. Yadav impressed many with his disciplined bowling on day 4 of the opening Test. The pacer toiled hard in the first session on the placid wicket but remained wicketless however he got rewarded for his patience and claimed a crucial wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto who scored 67 runs.

The 35-year-old has been a workhorse for the captains in the home conditions where the pacers don’t get much assistance from the surface. He has the best strike rate among the Indian pacers who have claimed at least 100 wickets in Asia.

Advertisement

IND vs BAN: After Liton Das, Mohammed Siraj Sledges Nazmul Hossain As Bangladesh Chase Mammoth Score | WATCH

Agarkar said that Umesh has been quite impressive for the past many years as he does the jobs for the captain and team quietly.

“Umesh Yadav is unfairly criticized at times. His pace has not gone down much even after so many years. It shows he is extremely underrated, he does the job for his captain quietly. Those numbers are very impressive," Agarkar told Sony Sports.

The veteran spinner further emphasized on Umesh’s success in Asian conditions where wickets are more suitable for the spinners.

“He should feel extremely proud because the conditions are very difficult in the subcontinent or Asia for fast bowlers. It is good that he takes wickets quickly because the ball does not remain in your hand for too long when you play in Asia. The spinners are always ready to take the ball because the conditions are more favorable for spin," he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

During the same discussion, former India batter Ajay Jadeja also talked highly of Yadav and called him a rare bowler pointing out his massive achievement.

“There is no doubt that Umesh Yadav has been outstanding throughout his career. He would be a rare fast bowler, who has had such a long career for India but has played most of his matches in the subcontinent. He has got very few opportunities when there is seam and swing, when everyone else is playing. He was outstanding today. He showed everything you expect from an experienced bowler - discipline and control," Jadeja said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here