IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli Encourages Mehidy Hasan Miraz After Painful Loss, Gifts His ODI Jersey

Former India captain Virat Kohli gave his jersey to Mehidy Hasan Miraz moments after their three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka. India were dire straits with the score reading 74/7, in reply to 145 run target. But with series on the line, number nine Ravichandran Ashwin scored a solid 42 off 62 balls and with help from Shreyas Iyer, went onto win the match for India. But it was Mehidy Hasan who was the reason for India’s troubles as he went onto pick a fifer.

In a terrific spell, Mehidy went onto account for the big wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. However, he couldn’t take his team to an improbable win.

Mehidy the Silent Killer

Earlier Bangladesh spinners were all over the Indians after the start of play on Sunday. Resuming the innings at 45 for four, India lost Jaydev Unadkat (13) in the second over of the day.

After slog-sweeping Miraz for a six, Unadkat was caught plumb in front of the stumps with a slider from Shakib Al Hasan. Unadkat took the review in desperation but ended up wasting it.

India’s crisis man Rishabh Pant walked into the middle and tried to put the pressure back on the opposition with his counter-attacking approach. The southpaw had changed the course of the first innings with his 93 but fell for nine on this occasion with Miraz trapping him leg before.

It became 74 for seven when a well-set Axar Patel (34) became Miraz’s fifth wicket. It was the straighter one again that thud into his pads before clipping the leg stump.

Kohli Gifts His ODI Jersey

Meanwhile, Kohli encouraged Mehidy Hasan despite a heart-shattering loss as he gifted his jersey to the man of the moment. In a picture which is now going viral, he was seen handing over his ODI jersey with broad grin on his face.

India were staring at their maiden defeat against Bangladesh before Iyer and Ashwin provided a ray of hope with a gritty stand.Miraz was brought into the attack as the last throw of dice but Aswhin pulled him for a six before back-to-back boundaries, sealing the win for the visitors.

Despite the win, India have a lot of thinking to do going into the home series against Australia. The form of the top-order is a big concern.

