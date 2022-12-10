IND vs BAN: 'Virat Kohli Was Calming me Down When I Was in My 90s' - Double Centurion Ishan Kishan

Flamboyant opener Ishan Kishan opened up on his on-field conversation with batting maestro Virat Kohli during their 290-run stand against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kishan scripted history with his maiden double century in ODIs as he entered an elusive list of players to achieve the massive feat. Kishan, who got a chance in place of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, smashed 210 runs off 131 balls to make a very strong case for his place in the ODI set-up.

India lost veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan early after Bangladesh skipper Liton Das asked them to bat first, but it didn’t stop Kishan from wreaking havoc in the series’ final match.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I’ll go for it. I’m blessed to hear my name amid such legends," Ishan told broadcasters during mid-innings break.

Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters reach the 200-mark in men’s ODIs. Overall, he became the seventh batter in international cricket to hit a double ton in ODIS. By getting his double century in 126 balls, he becomes the fastest to achieve the feat.

Despite scoring a magnificent double ton, Kishan was a bit disappointed by himself in getting out as he feels he had a chance to score 300.

“I got out with 15 overs left. I could have got 300 also," he asserted.

Kishan further talked about how Kohli calmed him down during his knock as at one stage he was in his 90s.

“I was batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select [to target]. I was on 95 and wanted to smack, but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred…," Kishan said.

Kishan also revealed that he batted in the nets before the match after taking the advice of Suryakumar Yadav.

“Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn’t take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity," Kishan concluded

