IND vs BAN: 'Would Love to Catch up With Him': Rahul Dravid Reacts to Allan Donald's Apology

As India and Bangladesh clash in the two-match Test series, the hosts' bowling coach Allan Donald has issued an apology to Dravid for sledging former Indian batter in the past.

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 18:40 IST

Chattogram

Allan Donald has issued an apology to Rahul Dravid
Allan Donald has issued an apology to Rahul Dravid (AFP Image)

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid responded to Allan Donald’s apology and said that he would love to catch up with him. Donaldo, who is the current bowling coach of Bangladesh cricket team, sledged the former India captain during a tri-nation series final in 1997. It was a thrilling contest where South Africa batted first and posted 278/8 courtesy of crucial half-centuries from Gary Kirsten (51) and Daryll Cullinan (60).

However, the rain interrupted the clash and the revised target for India was set to 252 in 40 overs. During the chase, Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar smashed the Proteas bowlers all around the ground. To break Dravid’s confidence, Donald also sledged him which he is not very proud of.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj’s Fiery Send Off To Liton Das In Chattogram | WATCH

“There was one ugly incident in Durban when I talk about. Dravid and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I’ve just nothing but massive respect for Rahul Dravid.

“I would love to sit with Rahul and go out for a dinner and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually.

“But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a great guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donald said in an interview on Sony Sports Network.

Dravid, on the other hand, was all praise for the former pacer, adding that he would love to pick his brains.

“He was a great bowler. He’s probably one of the best I have ever played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and meet him at the ground ‘It’s much nicer to see you like this without a ball in your hand and top of your mark with the sunscreen on the face.’

Also Read: ‘English Language, I Hate That Word’-Saeed Ajmal Says He Was Judged More On His Language Skills

“He was an intimidating fast bowler and a terrific one. I would love to catch (up) with him and talk about fast bowling, he’s gone on to become a very successful coach, coaching a lot of young fast bowlers. “We have got a lot of young guys as well and it will be good to pick his brains. Just the privilege of sharing the field with him is phenomenal," Dravid said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

first published: December 15, 2022, 18:40 IST
