IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Head-to-Head Record and Venue Record at Kennington Oval, London

India is all set to lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series, beginning from July 12. The first match of the series will be held at London’s Kennington Oval from 5:30 pm IST.

India will be marching to the 50-over format on a winning note as the team clinched the T20I series 2-1 against England. India began the series on a high note, winning the first two games. However, Rohit Sharma’s hopes of securing a whitewash were dashed as the team got defeated by a nail-biting 17-run loss in the final game.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 117 off 55 balls was the key highlight of the third T20I match. However, moving ahead to the ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami will return to the Indian lineup.

England will also be eager to rectify the errors they had committed in the T20I series and will look to win their first series under the new skipper, Jos Buttler. For the three-match series, England’s star players Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes will return to the ODI lineup.

With no sign of rainfall, the fixture will be quite intriguing and interesting as to see who emerges victorious in the first match of the series.

ENGLAND vs INDIA Head-to-Head

The two teams have played 103 ODI matches against each other, so far. Of these, 55 games have gone in favour of India whereas England has emerged victorious in 43 games. Three matches ended without a result while two matches ended in a draw.

ENGLAND vs INDIA previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, INDIA defeated ENGLAND by 7 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 28, 2021.

Last Five Results (ENG vs IND)

India won by 7 runs

England won by 6 wickets

India won by 66 runs

England won by 31 runs

England won by 8 wickets

Venue Record at Kennington Oval, London (ODI)

Total games played: 75

Games won by teams batting first: 30

Games won by teams batting second: 41

Highest total posted here: 398/5 by New Zealand in a match against England

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 103/10 by England while playing against South Africa

