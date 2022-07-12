IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma Power India to Comprehensive 10-wicket Win Over England

Jasprit Bumrah produced a stellar performance with the ball as India registered a thumping 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Kennington Oval. It was a dominating performance from India as England were outplayed by the visitors in all three departments. Bumrah brought his A-game in the series opener and claimed six wickets of just 19 runs to dismantle the star-studded England batting order for 110. While Rohit Sharma made a mockery of the chase by smashing unbeaten 76 runs off 58 balls. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 31 on his comeback to the Indian colours. India didn’t waste much time taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl to exploit the overcast conditions as Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made life difficult for the English batters in the middle.

India vs England 1st ODI Match Highlights

Bumrah started the carnage in the second over itself where he dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root on ducks. While Shami joined him the wickets tally in the next over where he dismissed Ben Stokes on a duck. England failed to recover from there and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Bumrah dismissed Jonny Bairstow on 7 and cleaned up Liam Livingstone on a duck to dent England’s innings.

While England skipper Jos Buttler played a fighting knock off 31 runs but Shami got the better of him on the short ball which the wicketkeeper batter pulled and got caught at the deep-mid wicket.

The English tail put up some fight to rescue England from posting their lowest ever ODI score. However, Bumrah returned to the attack and castled Brydon Carse and David Willey to bundle out at 110.

The 28-year-old pacer claimed his maiden six-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle England’s batting order as the hosts were restricted to 110. He became the first Indian pacer to claim six wickets in ODIs on English soil. While it was also the best bowling performance by an Indian against England.

Apart from Bumrah, Shami claimed three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one.

Chasing the target, India were off to a cautious start but the England bowlers failed to put pressure on Rohit and Dhawan as the duo stamped their authority over them. The English pacers tried to trouble Rohit with short balls but failed miserably and got hammered for sixes.

Rohit’s 58-ball knock was laced with five sixes and six fours, while Dhawan hit 4 fours.

