IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: London Weather Forecast and Predicted Playing XI

India and England are all set to face each other in the 1st ODI match at Kennington Oval on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:30 pm (IST). Before heading to ODI format, India played a three-match T20I series against England where they clinched the series with 2-1 win. However, the Indian side lost the rescheduled Test earlier this month.

As the action now shifts to the 50-over format, Jos Buttler and his side will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing T20I series. The English team is bolstered by the return of their star players Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes who were terrific in the one-off Test against India, dominated by England.

India will be looking to keep up the winning momentum and dominate the ODI series as well. Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the outfit. In the recently concluded T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the key players. However, in the upcoming ODI series, there are high expectations from Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami who will be seen in the Indian line-up.

It will be intriguing to see whether the gritty English side uses their home advantage to thump India or will the Men in Blue triumph in the 50-over format of the game as well.

Weather report

The weather for the England vs India 1st ODI match seems to be pleasant and sunny. The temperature in London will be below 30 degrees Celsius and no rainfall expectations are recorded so far for the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 19 km/h and the precipitation rate will be 1.5 percent.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI

England’s Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India’s Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

