IND vs ENG 1st ODI, Toss Report: Virat Kohli Misses Out as India Opt to Bowl First at The Oval

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat/bowl first against England in the series opener of the three-match ODI series being played at The Oval in London on Tuesday. India come into the series having won a three-match T20I 2-1 against England.

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has a slight niggle and will not be playing the first ODI. In his place, Shreyas Iyer will bat at the no 3 spot today.

Both Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection due to fitness concerns. While Virat has a mild groin strain, Arshdeep has right abdominal strain.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.

“There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us," Rohit said at the toss explaining why he opted to field first.

He added, “We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different."

England captain Jos Buttler said he would have also bowled first.

“I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience," Buttler said on his early days as England’s full-time captain in limited-overs cricket.

Buttler is also happy with the return of several senior players including the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. “It’s great to welcome those guys back. They are few of the best players in the world," he said.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

