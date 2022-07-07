IND vs ENG 2022: Edgbaston Mauling Calls for a Deep Introspection

The importance of positive body language doesn’t need any repetition here. Of course, cricket matches are not won or lost merely on body language but at times, it is a fair indicator of how a team can suddenly lose the plot despite being in the dominant position for majority of the time in a Test match. That exactly seems to have happened with the Indian cricket team at Edgbaston on the last day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

Edgbaston Test: England Called India’s Bluff and Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Blinked First

This writer kept a close watch on the touring Indian team every day, from the moment they used to step inside the ground in the morning and then leave in the evening. The contrast between India and England was always there to be seen from Day 2 to Day 4. While on Day 1, both teams looked equally enthusiastic and excited, the next three days, Indians were supremely charged up since the beginning and in great mood while English a bit tentative, a bit unsure.

With plenty of twists and turns for over four days, you would expect that both the opponents would go into the last day with the same mindset and body language which was visible on Day 1.

Alas, the contrast was staggering. This was not your typical Indian team, the gung-ho gang of the earlier Virat Kohli era who would always be charged up no matter what was the situation of the match.

It just appeared that India had conceded the game on the 4th evening itself and the first session was just an unnecessary stretch for them. So much so that, no one even bothered to look at the optimistic fans when they were cheering them up on the sidelines, coming from different cities, buying expensive tickets and sacrificing the work on a weekday. On the other hand, the English camp was unusually boisterous. So much so that, even the reticent Joe Root greeted this correspondent with his ‘good morning’ at the entrance.

The inexperience of Jasprit Bumrah as captain may have played its part too in this defeat. Of course, you can’t blame Burmah for this because no one would have predicted the fast bowler would suddenly be in charge for one of the most important Test matches of the decade. It was strange to see that the captain who is also the strike bowler of the team didn’t use himself much on the last session of the 4th day where a wicket or two could have shifted the momentum.

After reducing England to 109 for 3 and then not being able to take a single wicket afterwards did hurt the reputation of the ‘best bowling attack’ of all-time in Indian history.

Former England batsman and BBC commentator Mark Ramprakash made an interesting observation that if England chase was being constructed on ODI approach, why didn’t the tourist try to adopt the bowling methods of the white ball format? Maybe India tried to do that inadvertently when they spread the field for Jonny Bairstow and Root, and it did cost them dearly in the end.

It was also baffling to see that so many runs were scored on the leg side. The pre-dominantly leg stump line by Ravindra Jadeja didn’t work and it hurt more because Shardul Thakur was not at his best either for this game.

And yet, the bowlers can’t be blamed entirely for this loss. There is no doubt that Indian batsmen got complacent after a big first innings lead. The batting collapse on the 4th morning was actually the decisive moment of the game. It was refreshing to notice that both batting coach Vikram Rathore and head coach Rahul Dravid being so honest in admitting the real reason of the let-down.

Rathore, to his credit, didn’t flinch or got agitated at difficult questions in the press conference and Dravid too managed to smile and event laugh at some of the harder questions thrown at him on the failures of batters.

And yet, none can be in denial that lack of runs by Kohli in this match was extremely disappointing. It’s been nearly three years since Kohli has scored a century and during this phase, his counterpart and equally imperious Root has got 11 centuries. India’s next Test assignment is in Bangladesh and going by India’s great tradition of ‘resting’ the senior players during awkward moments of taking bold calls, it is possible that Kohli might next bat in red-ball cricket against Australia next year.

Similarly, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin are on the wrong side of mid-30s and it will be interesting to see what Dravid and selectors think about their future. This writer did specifically ask about the changes for future and the coach deflected it by showing his rare humorous side by saying that he is switching from one format to other in such a quick succession and especially on this tour, he will wait and watch and think about it later.

Indeed, it is time for a deep introspection because the loss at Edgbaston can’t be shrugged off easily as since 2020, India lost series in New Zealand and South Africa (two SENA countries out of four), managed a draw in one (England) and won in Australia. In between, they lost the all-important WTC final in England as well. The real danger for India is that if they get a result of draw in the next six matches (two matches against Bangladesh and four against Australia), they are unlikely to make it to the final of the second WTC cycle.

