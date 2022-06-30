IND vs ENG 2022: How India Have Fared in Tests at Edgbaston

Edgbaston has not been a happy hunting ground for the Indian Test team. The tourists have so far played seven Tests matches in Birmingham but they have not tasted victory even once. They only secured one draw that took place back in 1986. In the remaining six Test matches, India have ended up on the losing side.

Here’s a look at how they’ve fared at the venue

England vs India, 1967

Indian team first travelled to Birmingham back in July 1967. In their first match at Edgbaston, the Indian team, led by Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was bundled out for a paltry total of 92 in the first innings. Eventually, the visitors had to suffer a crushing 132-run defeat.

England vs India, 1974

In their second encounter, in 1974, Team India conceded defeat by an innings and 78 runs.

England vs India, 1979

Five years later, India, under the leadership of Srinivas Venkataraghavan, returned to the venue. However, there was no change in the outcome. Hosts posted a mammoth total of 633/5 (declared) in the first innings. India eventually faced a defeat by an innings and 83 runs.

England vs India, 1986

Team India’s solitary draw in Birmingham cam in 1986. Kapil Dev’s men managed to pull off a crucial draw in that game. England opted to bat and thanks to an unbeaten 183, from captain Mike Gatting, made 390-all out. India were bowled out for an exact 390 before being set 236 to win. In their fourth innings, the Kapil Dev-led side made 174/5 before the contest ended in a draw.

England vs India, 1996

Indian team next returned to the venue 10 years later and Mike Atherton’s men clinched an eight-wicket victory in that game.

England vs India, 2011

In 2011, Indian team toured England, led by the maverick MS Dhoni. India were bowled out for 224 in the first innings and the Alastair Cook-led side replied with a mammoth total of 710/7 (declared). Eventually, the visitors had to endure a humiliating defeat by an innings and 242 runs.

England vs India, 2018

India next played a Test here in 2018. The then Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a terrific ton in the first innings. Kohli scored 149 runs as India reached a total of 274. He went on to play another memorable knock in the second innings, hitting 51. Though, his sensational batting eventually proved to be insufficient as India lost by 31 runs.

