IND vs ENG 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kuldeep Yadav's Four-year-old Record

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. Through his magnificent display , he broke quite a few records with one of the notable ones being one held by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Bumrah overtook Kuldeep’s record for the best bowling figures by an Indian on English soil. The spinner had taken 6/25 against England in Nottingham in 2018.

Thanks to his performance in the 1st ODI, Bumrah also returned to the top position in the ICC Men’s ODI Player rankings for bowlers, a spot he lost to New Zealand’s Trent Boult in February 2020.

The 28-year-old’s sensational spell helped India restrict England for just 110 runs in 25.2 overs. Due to the overcast conditions, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first and his pacers took full advantage of that.

They went on to take wickets one after the other as the England batters had no answer to the Bumrah-Shami combo. Bumrah’s six-wicket haul also made him the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.

He also registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs, only behind Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12). He thus entered into the list of Indian bowlers to have picked six wickets in an innings in ODIs.

After Bumrah’s lethal show, the Indian batters also displayed sheer dominance in the run chase as openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan led the team to a crushing 10-wicket win as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bumrah had started weaving his magic from the second over itself with a double-wicket maiden claiming the scalps of Jason Roy and Joe Root - both walking back for a duck. He then went on to dismiss the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and scalped Liam Livingstone with a peach of a delivery. He later bowled David Willey and Brydon Carse which helped him finish with outstanding figures of 7.2-3-19-6.

Four of England’s top six batters went back without even disturbing the scorers. Jos Buttler, the England captain, was the only one to show some resistance as he top-scored for the hosts with 30.

