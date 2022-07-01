IND vs ENG 2022: Shubman Gill Introduces Netizens to Virat Kohli's 'Emojis'

India opener Shubman Gill has revealed the funny side of former captain Virat Kohli, as the duo geared up for the one-off Test against England.

India and England are currently playing the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 series.

Ahead of the start of the game on Friday, Gill took to the social media app Koo and shared pictures of him and Kohli from the practice session, which has Kohli striking hilarious poses.

“Any guesses on the inside joke. P.S. swipe right to see Virat bhai in different emojis," Gill Kooed.

Meanwhile, India got off to a decent start as Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill saw off the first hour on day one of the rescheduled Test.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Test match as skipper Rohit Sharma tested Covid positive on Thursday.

Coming to the game, India lead the five-match series 2-1, and it was Kohli who was India’s captain when the two sides last met in England. before the Covid outbreak in the Indian camp that resulted in the fifth set being rescheduled.

