AEngland captain Jos Buttler hailed his bowlers after an emphatic 100-run win over India in the second ODI at Lord’s, London. The win helped England level the three-match series 1-1 as the series decider will be played on Sunday at Old Trafford. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley produced a match-winning spell of 6 for 24 to dismantle the star-studded Indian batting order and restrict them to 146. David Willey (1/27 in 9 overs), seasoned Moeen Ali (1/30), and Liam Livingstone (1/4) also played their parts well to help England outclass India while defending a moderate target.

Buttler admitted that they didn’t bat to their potential but the bowlers did their job to register the crucial win.

“Delighted with the response from the guys. Didn’t bat our best, but got a challenging score. And the way the guys bowled was fantastic," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the pitch, Buttler asserted that it was not a typical Lord’s surface for the batters, but he heaped praises on David Willey and Moeen Ali for the crucial partnership which help England cross the 200-run mark.

“Traditionally has been a bat-first wicket here. David Willey and Moeen Ali put on a great partnership," he added.

Ali (47) and Willey (41) led England’s fightback as the duo shared a crucial 62-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Buttler said after scoring 246 it was necessary to take early wickets as he heaped praise on Topley for his marvellous performances.

“Needed to take early wickets, put them under pressure straightaway. Reece Topley has been fantastic. It was a special day for him," he said.

The wicketkeeper batter was elated with his team’s performance and said that they have performed well in the past few years and wants to continue the momentum.

“Team has been doing some great things over a number of years. Fantastic to show that character today. That brings a pressure that we want to continue that. Always a great place to go and play, especially with the series at 1-1," he added.

