IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Talking Points: Yuzvendra Chahal Spins Magic; Another Failure For Virat Kohli

A clinical bowling performance helped England outclass India by 100 runs in 2nd ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. After putting up a below-par score of 246 on the scoreboard, the English bowlers didn’t back down from the challenger and ran riot with the ball to dismantle the star-studded India batting order. Reece Topley had a match to remember as he claimed a six-wicket haul to help England restrict India to 146 at Lord’s.

Here are the talking points from India vs England 2nd ODI:

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal Spins Magic

The 31-year-old brought his A-game to the table in the second ODI but the batters didn’t back him well. Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t get much opportunity to showcase his skills in the series opener where the Indian pacers run riot and dismantled the English batting line-up on their own. However, Chahal made things difficult for the hosts with his disciplined wrist spin. Chahal (4/47( registered the best figures by an Indian bowler at Lord’s in ODIs. The leg-spinner picked crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali at regular intervals as England failed to recover and were bowled out for 246.

India vs England 2nd ODI Highlights

A Duck for Rohit Sharma

After an emphatic half-century at Kennington Oval, skipper Rohit Sharma failed to emulate the same success at Lord’s and was dismissed on a duck. Chasing the 247-run target, Rohit looked a bit rusty and was beaten several times by Topley and at last, the left-arm seamer got the better of him with a peach of a delivery. The ball pitched at the middle stump and nipped back in to hit Rohit’s pads as he registered a 10-ball duck.

Another Batting Failure For Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Things are only getting worse for Kohli with each passing game as he was dismissed on 16 in the 2nd ODI. The former India captain has been going through a lean patch with the bat for a long time and it just got extended at Lord’s. The batting maverick started on a strong note as he hit three quality boundaries but once again got out after edging the ball to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Spins Web to Trap Joe Root in Front of Wicket During 2nd ODI

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant’s White-ball Woes Continues

Apart from Kohli, Rishabh Pant is another batter who is going through a rough patch in white-ball cricket. After an underwhelming show in T20I series against South Africa, Pant bounced back with an emphatic century against England at Edgbaston Test. However, his numbers went down again when he returned to the white-ball format. He scored 26 and 1 in the second and third T20I against England. While things went worse for him as he was dismissed on a duck in the 2nd ODI.

Advertisement

Reece Topley Runs Show

It was a marvelous performance from Topley with the ball which completely outclassed the Indian batters. The left-arm seamer claimed a six-wicket haul and becomes the second England bowler to achieve the feat in ODIs. He was right on the money from his first over which was a maiden and didn’t lose the rhythm after that. He took crucial wickets of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav to dent India’s chase and returned to attack later to get the job done by dismissing the tail.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here