IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims Four-fer as India Restrict England to 246

Yuzvendra Chahal spun his magic in the second ODI as India bundled out England for 246 in 49 overs at Lord’s, London. Chahal produced sensational figures of 4/47 to dismantle a quality English batting line-up. Apart from Chahal, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also claimed two crucial wickets. India put pressure on England’s batters by taking wickets at regular intervals

Chahal becomes the first Indian bowler to claim a four-wicket haul at Lord’s.

Several England batters got a solid start but they failed to convert it into a big score. Moeen Ali was the leading run-getter for the hosts as he scored crucial 47 runs while batting at number 7. While David Willey also played a fighting knock of 41 runs lower down the order to help England post a respectable total.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first as England started strong with a 41-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. However, Hardik Pandya was introduced into the attack and he got the important breakthrough to dismiss Roy on 23. While Chahal castled Bairstow on 31 to put pressure on England.

In the 18th over of the match, Chahal pitched the ball a tad full as Root missed the timing on his favourite sweep shot and got trapped in front of the wicket. The on-field umpire didn’t waste much time giving his decision but Root took the review to challenge it. However, the replay clearly showed that there was no edge from the bat as the third-umpire stuck with the on-field decision. He was dismissed on 11.

After his departure, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Mohammed Shami cleaned up skipper Jos Buttler on 4 in the next over. The wicketkeeper batter has not been able to make an impact with the bat after becoming England’s white-ball skipper.

Test captain Ben Stokes also failed to score big and was trapped in front of the wicket by Chahal on 21. While Hardik dismissed Liam Livingstone on 33.

Ali and Willey led England’s fightback as the duo shared a crucial 62-run stand for the seventh wicket to help them cross the 200-run mark. However, Chahal returned to the attack and got the crucial wicket of Ali.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets at the fag end to dismantle England’s lower order.

Ravindra Jadeja was the only bowler who remained wicket-less for India as Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna shared a wicket each.

