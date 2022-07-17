IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Toss Report: With a Major Bowling Change, India Opt to Field First at Old Trafford

The stage is set at Old Trafford where India will lock horns with Jos Buttler’s England in the third and the final ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday. The series is currently levelled 1-1, making the encounter in Manchester a decider - the team that wins takes the trophy home.

India, who are eyeing their first ODI series win since 2014, have won the toss and opted to bowl first. It’s the third toss in a row won by visiting captain Rohit Sharma. Speaking at the toss, the Indian skipper informed about the change made to the playing XI; Jasprit Bumrah missed out due to a niggle while Mohammed has come in.

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Live Score

“We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won’t change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully, we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don’t want to risk him, so Siraj comes in," said Rohit at the toss.

England, on the other hand, have opted to continue with the same team that played the last two games in London.

“We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get better for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team," said England captain Jos Buttler.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

