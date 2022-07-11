The former India captain Virat Kohli once again failed to score big and was dismissed cheaply in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Kohli has been going through a lean patch as he is struggling to manufacture runs in recent times. He was dismissed on 11 in the final T20I, however, this time he started strong with a couple of magnificent shots which also included a glorious six straight down the ground.

Chasing the mammoth target of 216, India lost Rishabh Pant early as he failed on his second stint as an opener and was dismissed on 1. Kohli came out to bat at number 3 and he tried to embrace India’s fearless approach with the bat as he looked to hit a big shot despite getting a four and six on the last two balls.

India vs England 3rd T20I Match Highlights

However, he miscued David Willey’s delivery as Jason Roy took a fine catch at the cover which extended his lean patch.

The fans on Twitter were disappointed with another flop show from Kohli as the social networking site was flooded with viral memes.

Earlier, Kohli also had a tough time in the field as he misfield a ball which ran away for four and dropped a crucial catch of Liam Livingstone near the boundary rope. It was an easy chance but Kohli failed to grab it despite covering the ground in quick time.

The pressure is mounting on Kohli now to retain his place in India’s T20I XI eleven after back-to-back failures in the series. Several former cricketers and critics have raised questions about his place in the current India set-up for the shortest format.

In the last few months, the selectors gave chances to several players to shine whenever the senior placers were rested for the series. The rise of young players like Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav has put pressure on Kohli.

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India’s second-string attack to sword to finish with a mammoth 215 for seven in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Jos Buttler (18 off 9 balls) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) helped England reach 52 for 1 in six overs. Malan and Liam Livingstone (42 not out off 29) then shared an entertaining 84-run partnership to set the platform for a massive total.

