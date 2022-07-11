IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Skipper Jos Buttler Lauds All-Rounder's 'Selfless Character'

England captain Jos Buttler lauded all-rounder Moeen Ali’s “selfless character" and said the off-spinner was keen to bowl the 19th over, which eventually resulted in the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

“We are blessed with options. Lot of all-rounders in there as well. We bat deep. It was a difficult decision (to bowl the 19th over) but Mo was keen to bowl, selfless character," Buttler said.

One of either Liam Livingstone (2 overs for 36 runs) or Moeen Ali (1 over for 11 runs until then) had to bowl one more over for the fifth bowler’s quota. Ali bowled the 19th over, with India needing 41 runs off 12 balls and centurion Suryakumar Yadav still at the crease.

The batter scored 16 runs off Moeen’s 4 balls, followed by a mishit to long-off resulting in his wicket.

The England skipper termed Yadav’s innings as ‘unbelievable’. He also praised his bowlers for bowling the right lengths.

“I thought we had a slightly above-par score. Unbelievable innings from SKY. I thought Reece Topley bowled into the wicket and took pace off really well. It was pleasing to see Gleeson back up with another performance," he said.

India won the series 2-1 and is slated to play 3 ODIs against Buttler’s men starting Tuesday.

