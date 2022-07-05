IND vs ENG 5th Test: 'British And Their Habit of Distorting History - Amit Mishra Slams Barmy Army

Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra slammed the Barmy Army after it claimed that England won the series 1-0 after Edgbaston Test. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow dominated the Indian bowlers on Day 5 as the hosts chased down the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs. The English batters slammed unbeaten centuries as England recorded their highest ever run-chase in Test cricket.

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand — 277, 299, 296 — in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

England’s win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Barmy Army posted a photo on Twitter which stated that England won the series 1-0.

Mishra was quick to hit back at Barmy Army and wrote, “Haash! British and their habit of distorting history for their own advantage."

The fans on Twitter also slammed Barmy Army on Twitter.

Wasim Jaffer also hit back at Michael Vaughan as the banter between the two former cricketers continues after England managed to draw the five-match series 2-2.

The former England skipper took a shot at Jaffer when the hosts were dominating India. “Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14," he tweeted.

Jaffer didn’t hold back and reminded Vaughan that the English might have won the clash but the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

“In all the excitement. You forgot to write ‘you’. Check the scoreline. It’s only 2-2. #ENGvIND," Jaffer replied.

Resuming from 259/3, Root (142 not out off 173 balls) and Bairstow (114 not out off 145 balls) achieved the required 119 runs in an hour and a half to tie the series being played for the Pataudi Trophy 2-2 and deny India their first series victory in England since 2007.

The successful chase of 378 is also the highest England have chased ever in Test cricket. After chasing 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, England chasing 378 against India also made them the first team in Test cricket to chase four 250+ scores successfully in consecutive matches. Root and Bairstow were efficient, flawless and dominant in their unbeaten stand of 269 as the Bazball winning juggernaut continues for England.

