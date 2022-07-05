IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'Check the Scoreline' - Wasim Jaffer Hits Back at Michael Vaughan

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hit back at Michael Vaughan as the banter between the two former cricketers continues after England managed to draw the five-match series 2-2. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten centuries as England registered a clinical 7-wicket win over England at Edgbaston.

England’s win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Vaughan and Jaffer who are often involved in banter on Twitter, took digs at each other throughout this series.

The former England skipper took a shot at Jaffer when the hosts were dominating India. “Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14," he tweeted.

Jaffer didn’t hold back and reminded Vaughan that the English might have won the clash but the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

“In all the excitement. You forgot to write ‘you’. Check the scoreline. It’s only 2-2. #ENGvIND," Jaffer replied.

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand — 277, 299, 296 — in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

England chasing 378 against India also made them the first team in Test cricket to chase four 250+ scores successfully in consecutive matches. Root and Bairstow were efficient, flawless and dominant in their unbeaten stand of 269 as the Bazball winning juggernaut continues for England.

Resuming the day at 259 for 3, England hit the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs.

Root’s 173-ball innings was decorated with 19 fours and one six while Bairstow struck 15 boundaries and hit once over the ropes in his 145-ball innings.

It was Bairstow’s second ton of the match as he had made 106 off 140 balls in the England first innings.

The Indian bowlers toiled the whole of the morning session without success, Captain Jasprit Bumrah (2/74) was the only Indian bowler to take wicket in the England second innings. He ended the match with five wickets. Mohammed Siraj had taken four wickets in the England first innings.

