IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4: Openers Set Platform For England in 378-run Chase at Tea

England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have set the platform for the hosts for the massive 378-run target against a high-quality India bowling attack. The English openers shared a 107-run stand for the opening wicket as they started the chase with the ‘BazBall’ philosophy to counter-attack the Indian bowlers.

At Tea, England were 107/1 in 23 overs, with Lees (56*) and Ollie Pope (0*) in the middle. Captain Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler to add a wicket to his name in the second session on Monday.

Lees took the counter-attack to the Indian bowlers who were looking confident with a 378-run target on the scoreboard. The southpaw has faced 61 balls so far and has hit 8 boundaries to reach 56 after a poor outing in the first innings where he was dismissed by Bumrah on 6.

While Crawley also looked solid during his calm and composed 46-run knock but a lapse of concentration cost his wicket as Bumrah castled him to end his 76-ball stay in the middle.

Earlier, captain Ben Stokes took a four-wicket haul as England bowled out India for 245 in 81.5 overs in their second innings.

If England are to square the series, currently led by India 2-1, they will have to attempt their highest successful chase ever in Test cricket and at this venue as well.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant followed up his 146 in the first innings with 57 while Cheteshwar Pujara notched up 66 in the second innings.

Shreyas Iyer was a big disappointment for India as he succumbed to the short ball again. Brendon McCullum, who worked with Iyer at KKR, directed his bowlers to attack the middle-order batter with short balls and Matts Potts got the job done for his coach and team. Potts banged it short and Iyer failed to connect the pull short well and was dismissed on 19. He looked good on the ball which was pitched at good or full length but his misery continued at short balls which is an alarming sign for him and the team management.

Meanwhile, India lost their last four wickets for just 47 runs as the tail failed to put up a fight against the short ball trap set by the English pacers.

