IND vs ENG 5th Test: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Put England in Driver's Seat at Stumps on Day 4

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completely dominated the third session of Day 4 against India in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. The duo shared an unbeaten 150-run stand for the fourth wicket to put England in the driver’s seat in a 378-run chase. Both Root and Bairstow gave India the glimpse of ‘BazBall’ during their counter-attacking knocks.

At stumps, England were 259/3 at stumps, with Root (76) and Bairstow (72) in the middle as they need 119 runs more to win the match and level the series on Day 5 at Edgbaston. England are marching towards their highest successful chase ever in Test cricket and at this venue as well.

Root, who is enjoying a golden patch, didn’t commit any mistakes and played with calculated risk during his 112-ball stay on Day 4. He has struck 9 fours so far. While centurion from first innings - Bairstow once again counter-attacked the Indian bowlers as his currently batting with a strike rate of 82.76. He has smashed 8 fours and a six so far.

Bumrah remained the only wicket-taker for India with scalps under his name while others struggled to hit the areas. Mohammed Siraj, who claimed four wickets in the first innings, was hammered by the English batters as he gave away 64 runs in his 10 overs so far.

Earlier, captain Bumrah got the better of Ollie Pope on the first ball after the Tea break as he angled the ball away from him and England’s number 3 edged it behind the stumps.

While Alex Lees, who scored a counter-attacking half-century to provide England with a brisk start in a 378-run chase, was run out by Mohammed Shami on 56.

The two quick wickets changed the momentum in India’s favour as the players were all charged up after that but they failed to capitalize on that as Root and Bairstow stood strong against them.

Lees and Crawley, who were under a lot of scanners for their below-par performances in recent time, set the platform for the hosts for the massive 378-run target against a high-quality India bowling attack. The English openers shared a 107-run stand for the opening wicket.

India managed to get the breakthrough towards the end of session with Bumrah cleaning up Crawley (46 off 76), who misjudged a leave, when a delivery darted in from length.

India could only consume 8.5 overs after lunch. The tail did not wag compared to first innings but specialist batters gifting their wickets away prevented India from getting a lead in excess of 400.

England captain Ben Stokes took a four-wicket haul as England bowled out India for 245 in 81.5 overs in their second innings.

