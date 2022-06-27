IND vs ENG: A Strong Virat Kohli is What World Cricket Needs - Graeme Swann

Veteran England spinner Graeme Swann believes that world cricket needs a strong Virat Kohli as he backed the former Indian captain to return to his best soon. Kohli has been going through a lean patch as his last international century came way back in 2019.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper also had an underwhelming show in IPL this season as he scored 341 runs in 16 innings which included two half-centuries.

However, the maverick Indian batter scored a sublime half-century in the warm-up clash against Leicestershire. Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his 67-run knock with five boundaries and two sixes. The 33-year-old was very calm and composed during his knock but he lost concentration and tried to guide the ball over the backward point where he got caught and lost his priced wicket to Jasprit Bumrah who was representing Leicestershire.

Replying to a News18 Cricketnext query at a select media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Swann advised Kohli to follow in Root’s footsteps who has been in great form after stepping down as England Test captain

“What, I think you really got to hope for Virat Kohli comes out and bats like Joe Root is doing at the moment. Root is not the captain anymore and he is flourishing as a batsman again," Swann said.

Root has been in phenomenal form for England in the ongoing New Zealand Test series as he has been the leading run-getter for his team. England are currently leading the series 2-0 and are on the cusp of a clean sweep as they need 113 runs to reach a target of 296 on the last day.

Swann further said he loves watching Kohli bat but hopes Kohli returns to form after England Test.

“I wanna see that from Virat Kohli, maybe not in this Test match, but definitely moving forward after this tour. I love watching him play, a strong Virat Kohli is what world cricket needs," Swann said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year's tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors' camp.

