IND vs ENG: At no Point, We Were Feeling he Was Panicking - Rohit Sharma Hails 'Calm And Collective' Jadeja

Captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his calm and composed knock which helped India post a challenging total in front of a quality English side. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 46-run knock as India scored 170/8 in 20 overs. Jadeja came out to bat when India were in a tricky stage. It looked distant at one stage when the Indian team was reduced to 89 for five, just after the halfway mark and the batting collapse certainly impeded the side’s progress as it was at least 20 runs short of par score.

Rohit said that Jadeja’s knock was very crucial for the visitors to post a par score on a tricky batting surface where several Indian batters struggled on the short balls.

“Brilliant knock under pressure [from Jadeja] and Jadeja with his experience of the hundred in this ground was calm and collective. At no point, we felt that he was panicking. Was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The southpaw’s valiant knock was laced with five boundaries.

The Indian skipper said that he wants the team to continue the momentum and doesn’t want the opposition to bounce back in the next match.

“We all know how good they are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear about what we wanted to do. When you win games, it’s always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group," he said.

He further hailed his players’ performances in the powerplay with both bat and ball in this series which has helped them dominate the opposition.

“We do understand the importance of the powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue," he added.

Talking about giving chance to other players in the third T20I, Rohit said that he will have a word with a coach regarding that.

“We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chance and will go and discuss with the coach. We are moving in the right direction and the only red flag I see is we can’t get carried away," Rohit said.

