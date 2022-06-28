IND vs ENG: Covid-positive Rohit Sharma Shares Selfie from Isolation in Hotel Room

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Rohit is currently in isolation and there is no update yet on his availability for the Test match against England.

Though, on Monday Indian fans and followers were relieved as the star batsman posted a selfie on Instagram. Rohit shared a smiling selfie with a thumbs-up on his Instagram Story. This was also the first update provided by Rohit himself since it was revealed that he tested positive for the deadly virus.

The news of Rohit’s positive test first appeared after the third day’s play of the practice match between India and Leicestershire. Rohit had scored a 47-ball 25 in the first innings but did not come to bat in the second innings. His absence created a big buzz and eventually, the Board of Control for Cricket in India put out an update.

“Team India captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

It is still not clear who will lead the Indian Test team against England if Rohit is not available for the match. Earlier, KL Rahul was handed the responsibilities of vice-captain but due to a groin injury the 30-year-old was ruled out of the series against England. Rahul also did not feature in the T20I series against South Africa. Batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian Test squad in Rahul’s place.

The Test match, scheduled to kick off on Friday (July 1) at Edgbaston, is considered to be a pretty vital battle as it is a part of the World Test Championship cycle. Moreover, it will also decide the fate of the last year’s incomplete Test series. The Indian side was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series in 2021. The final Test match could not take place because of Covid-19 threats in the Indian camp.

After the completion of the Edgbaston Test match, the two teams will feature in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

