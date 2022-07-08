IND vs ENG: Deepak Hooda's Towering Six Finds Ravi Shastri Looking for Cover | WATCH

India’s middle-order came into its own as Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped the visitors post a solid total on the board. India could have touched 200 plus, had they kicked on after the 17th over, but great death bowling from Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills made sure that Men in Blue get restricted to 198/8 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile Hooda counter-attacked once Rohit Sharma departed. He hit Moeen Ali for back-to-back sixes in the same over. One of them landed straight into the Sky commentary box where India’s former Head Coach Ravi Shastri was sitting. So ferocious was the hit that Shastri and Michael Atherton, his co-commentator had to look for cover. Watch the video:

Earlier Hardik Pandya led India’s aggressive batting display with a blistering 33-ball 51 as the visitors posted a challenging 198 for eight against England in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

This was Hardik’s first T20I half-century, helping India score at a brisk pace in the middle overs after Rohit Sharma (24 off 14 balls), Deepak Hooda (33 0ff 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) set it up with their enterprising knocks.

Motoring along at 178 for five at the end of 17th over, India, however, failed to finish their innings with a flourish on a belter of a pitch.

Pandya then returned with the ball to account for the dangerous opener Jason Roy (4), Dawid Malan (21), (Liam Livingstone 0) and Sam Curran (4) as England under new captain Buttler found the going tough from the start of their innings.

With Pandya giving such a commanding performance, and players like Deepak Hooda too contributing in a big way, it bodes well for the team as it prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Deepak Hooda’s 33 (17) shows his form in Ireland was no flash in the pan, with the Dinesh Karthik career renaissance providing the side with another finisher at the side’s disposal.

