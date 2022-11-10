IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction For T20 World Cup Semifinal: Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI For India vs England

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s T20 World Cup match between India and England: Team India will cross swords with England in a blockbuster semi-final clash in the ICC T20 World Cup. The two juggernauts will leave no stone unturned to make it to the finals of the coveted tournament when they meet on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

Both sides displayed terrific performances in the Super12 stage and advanced to the semi-finals. India’s strength has been their star-studded batting line-up. Talisman Virat Kohli has looked in fine fettle while openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have smashed half-centuries in the tournament. But India’s star with the bat has been Suryakumar Yadav who has been playing in a class of his own at the moment.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has given the side the much-needed balance along with Dinesh Karthik who is entrusted as the finisher in the team. The bowling has been decent with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh leading the attack.

The England team has plenty of punch as well. Up top, Captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are a lethal combination, with swashbuckling players like Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and Ben Stokes offering the firepower. The pace brigade of Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood have been effective on the Australian pitches. However, the 50-over world champions received a major blow when their star batter Dawid Malan was ruled out of the tournament. The fitness of Wood also remains in the air and this might have pulled them back a little.

The anticipation for this clash is on the roof and it will be intriguing to see which nation makes it to the final of the mega tournament.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and England; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India vs England match.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The match between India and England will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The IND vs ENG match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Chris Woakes

India vs England Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

