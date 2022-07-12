IND vs ENG: Fans Go Gaga Over Virat Kohli As Team India Arrives At Oval for Series Opener | WATCH

Team India arrived at the Oval ahead of the first of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there was a long queue of fans who were ready to take a snap of the Indian Cricket Team, moreover, some of them were there just to have a glance at superstar Virat Kohli. A video on social media that is quickly going viral shows how the loudest cheers were reserved for Kohli which was followed by Jasprit Bumrah as the whole team came out side by side with their opponents England. While the loudest cheers were reserved for Kohli, people shouted ‘Boom, Boom, Bumrah when Jasprit Bumrah walked past them. Crowd also went crazy for Hardik Pandya.

Check out this video:

Kohli continues to be the main attraction among the fans and pundits as his poor form continues to polarize the cricketing world. While the likes of Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani are of the opinion that he must prove his worth in the middle, the likes of Amit Mishra and Graeme Swann continue to back the 33-year-old, asking the fans and the media not to create pressure on the former India captain.

Kohli doesn’t have the numbers to back himself as he managed to score 1 and 11 in the two T20Is against England recently which doesn’t augur well for him.

Coming back to the first match, Team India will kick off their preparations for the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup as they take on England in the first of the three-match ODI series.

India won’t go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the ODIs when the three-match series against England begins here on Tuesday.

India’s high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach.

England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India’s fresh outlook toward the shorter formats is inspired by the English template.

