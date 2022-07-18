IND vs ENG: Former Cricketer Says He Finds Similarities Between MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Last time when India came to England, they had crashed to 1-2 series loss. They, in fact, started off very well, beating the hosts in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, only to lose the plot. However, this year, they made it happen, sealing the 3-match ODI series 2-1.

This is another feather for India’s captain Rohit Sharma who had led India to 19 consecutive T20I wins earlier. And even in ODIs, the record looks good. Since he became captain, India has managed to win two ODIs series, one against West Indies in February (3-0) and one against England (2-1). This augurs well for Team India moving towards the 50-over World Cup.

So, in some ways, Rohit is already looking like MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian skipper. All in all, former cricketer Pragyan Ojha found some similarities, adding that just like ‘Mahi,’ Rohit too backs his bowlers.

“Yes, there is some similarities between these two (Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni)," Ojha told ‘Cricbuzz.’ He further mentioned how Rohit too backs his bowlers.

“Because the bowler improves only when your captain gives you confidence. If your captain is not backing you, then even the bowler doesn’t look good. Even as a spinner, I read the statements of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, and they always say that Rohit provides them some sort of cushion," he added.

He reflected on a T20I match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata where Chahal was brought back into the playing eleven after losing his spot in the side for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“And I still remember in Kolkata T20I, where Chahal made a comeback after being dropped from Indian T20 World Cup squad, how Rohit was saying to him(Chahal): “Don’t care much about the boundaries and sixers, just focus on your bowling, so, all successful leaders have similarities."

“When a batsman goes inside the ground, his destiny in his own hands. But the bowlers’ destiny is completely in his captain’s hands," Ojha signed off.

