IND vs ENG: Former Cricketer Says Rohit Sharma Missed Jasprit Bumrah In 3rd ODI; Here's Why

India bowled well at Old Trafford as they managed to bundle England out for 259 in the third ODI, but the score could have been even low had the tail-enders Craig Overon and David Willey were dismissed early.

India had England on the mat, but then Jos Buttler (60) forged two fifty-plus run stands with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to bail England out of trouble. But Indian bowlers hit back, especially Hardik Pandya who removed Buttler and Livingstone both in a space of few balls.

Nonetheless, Overton and Willey shared a crucial 48-run stand which gave England an edge in the fag end of the innings.

When asked about Indian bowlers’ inability to wipe out the tail, former India pacer RP Singh opined that they were trying too hard.

“India had seen David Willey in the last match, they could have planned for him. If you had Buttler out, then this partnership should have been nipped in the bud. And this has been a problem with Indian bowlers as they try to get tail-enders out forcefully," he told Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

Furthermore, Pragyan Ojha felt that this is where India missed Jasprit Bumrah.

“I thought Rohit Sharma tried very hard there, but he missed some one like Jasprit Bumrah there. Because when Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj came out to bowl, they weren’t getting any movement at all with the old ball. That’s why that stand (between Willey and Overton) was formed. With new ball, you could say that this two can get you wickets, but when the ball gets old, they weren’t getting any movement at all. That’s where he (Rohit) missed Bumrah, because he gets you wicket with that kind of a ball," said Ojha.

“I think Rohit missed a trick there, he could have used spinners because the ball wasn’t seaming at all. I think they were trying too hard and it proved costly," added 2007 T20 World Cup winner RP Singh.

