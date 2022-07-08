IND vs ENG: Former Player Explains How India Played With 12 Players In First T20I

Hardik Pandya was at his best as his fine all-round skills helped India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20 International which meant that India take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Not only did Pandya help India post a good score on the board with 51 valuable runs, he also came back and picked up four wickets, in fact, but he also picked up the wickets of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone off the very same over. His performance also made sure that he answers his critics who had earlier questioned his fitness.

“There was a lot of talk if he will bowl or not. And not only will you have to bowl, but you will also have to make an impact—pick a wicket, or stop the run flow. He (Hardik Pandya) ticked a lot of boxes, the seam position was good, the bounce was also good, and he bowled with a plan," said RP Singh on the Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

He added that Pandya had achieved peak fitness and therefore took more responsibility, bowling under pressure like inside the powerplay. Pandya was handed the new ball in the fourth over itself and he picked up two wickets in his second over, showing that he can be effective in the powerplay overs.

“He could bowl earlier as well, the more he gets fitter, the more he absorbs pressure. You can also look at him as the third seamer. Don’t look at him only as an all-rounder. That’s why he is bending his back well, and running a lot. If you are an all-rounder and also bowling in the powerplay, this must be music to India’s ears."

Meanwhile former India keeper Parthiv Patel went a step ahead and said that he feels India were playing with 12 players. Here’s how.

“If you have a player who bats at top-five and also bowls as the third seamer, to me it is like you are playing with 12 players. You have a full batter and a full bowler."

