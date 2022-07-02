Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's 35 off Stuart Broad is Most Runs in an Over in Tests - Full List

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's 35 off Stuart Broad is Most Runs in an Over in Tests - Full List

India's Jasprit Bumrah bats during the second day of the fifth cricket test match against England (AP)
Jasprit Bumrah wrote his name in the record books by smashing Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over

Cricketnext Staff| News18.com
Updated: July 02, 2022, 17:42 IST

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a world record in his debut Test match as captain as he scored 35 runs off Stuart Broad in the 84th over on day two of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Bumrah smashed Broad for four fours, two sixes and picking up a single from the eight-ball over which also included a no-ball and five wides.

The previous most runs scored in a Test over was 28, a feat achieved three times in the format’s 145-year history.

The next best are West Indies legend Brian Lara, who smashed left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs at Johannesburg in 2003, Australia’s George Bailey, who hit James Anderson for 28 at Perth in 2013, and Keshav Maharaj, who also scored 28 runs off Joe Root at Port Elizabeth in 2020.

Here is the full list -

35J Bumrah (4w4nb644461)S BroadIndia v EnglandBirmingham2022
28B Lara (466444)R PetersonWest Indies v South AfricaJohannesburg2003-04
28G Bailey (462466)J AndersonAustralia v EnglandPerth2013-14
28K Maharaj (44466b4)J RootSouth Africa v EnglandPort Elizabeth2019-20
27Shahid Afridi (666621)HarbhajanPakistan v IndiaLahore2005-06
26C McMillan (444464)Younis KhanNew Zealand v PakistanHamilton2000-01
26B Lara (406664)D KaneriaWest Indies v PakistanMultan2006-07
26M Johnson (446066)P HarrisAustralia v South AfricaJohannesburg2008-09
26B McCullum (466046)R LakmalNew Zealand v Sri LankaChristchurch2014-15
26H Pandya (446660)P PushpakumaraIndia v Sri LankaPallekele2017
25A Roberts (46266L)I BothamWest Indies v EnglandPort-of-Spain1980-81
25B Sutcliffe (66061) and R Blair(600)H TayfieldNew Zealand v South AfricaJohannesburg1953-54
25N Astle (666L0) and C Cairns (41)A CaddickNew Zealand v EnglandChristchurch2001-02
25R Sarwan (44444nb40)M PatelWest Indies v IndiaBasseterre2006
25AB de Villiers (66661w)A McDonaldSouth Africa v AustraliaCape Town2008-09
25L Taylor (.nb41666) and J Patel (1)N HauritzNew Zealand v AustraliaHamilton2009-10

Here is how the over went -

Bumrah hooked the first ball of the over for four off a top edge and the next delivery saw a bouncer soar over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head for five wides.

Then came the six from a no-ball — worth seven runs in total — off another top edge.

Broad’s following delivery, a full toss that came close to a no-ball on height, was smashed through mid-on for four.

An edged four to fine leg took India past 400 before Bumrah swung himself off his feet hitting another boundary.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls and added 41 for the last wicket along with Mohammed Siraj (2) as India ended their first innings on 416 in 84.5 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 146 and 104 respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)

