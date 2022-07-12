IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's Lethal Bowling Leaves England With Four Ducks | WATCH

India made a mockery of England batting as they bundle the hosts out for a paltry 110. The wrecker in chief was Jasprit Bumrah who went onto register insane figures of 6/19. England had to bat first after losing the toss and paid the price very early into the game when Bumrah removed Bairstow and Joe Root in the same over. But the bowler wasn’t done as he came back then jolted England once again, removing Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. Earlier Mohammed Shami had removed Ben Stokes.

It turned out to be a busy day for the India wicketkeeper who took his second one handed catch to get rid of the dangerous Jonny Bairstow (7), giving Bumrah his third wicket.

Bumrah soon made it 26 for five as Liam Livingstone (0) charged down the track to upset the bowler’s rhythm but ended playing around a fast and swinging yorker on the leg stump.

England skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) showed positive intent to get his team out of the hole but played one too many considering the game situation.

Brought back into the attack, Shami went for a short ball and Buttler mistimed the pull to be caught at deep square leg, leaving England tottering at 59 for seven.

India playing four pacers including Hardik Pandya and Prasidh Krishna also helped the visitors maintain the pressure.

A ninth wicket partnership for 35 runs between David Willey (21 off 26) and Bryson Carse (15 off 26) allowed England get past their lowest total, 86, made against Australia back in 2001.

Bumrah came back into the attack to pick his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. It was not surprise that he got to the milestone with a yorker that was too good for Carse.

