IND vs ENG: 'Just Let me Get my Ducks in a Row First' - Wasim Jaffer Trolls Michael Vaughan

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took a dig at England’s batting line-up after their below-par show in the first ODI match at Kennington Oval. Jaffer, who is often involved in banters with Michael Vaughan on Twitter, once again trolled the former England captain on Tuesday after the Indian pacers ran show on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best with the new ball as he dismissed four England batters in powerplay overs while three of them were dismissed on ducks. The 28-year-old pacer claimed his maiden six-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle England’s batting order as the hosts were restricted to 110.

India vs England 1st ODI Match Highlights

Four England batters were dismissed on four ducks as England were bundled out for 110.

During the match, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote, “Fancy coming round for Tea @WasimJaffer14!! Think I have an evening free …. #ENGvIND,"

Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets, replied: “Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first #ENGvIND."

Jaffer was also impressed with Bumrah’s fierce spell as he took to Twitter to praise the pacer with a humorous post.

“Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah. Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable" #ENGvIND," Jaffer tweeted.

Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to claim six wickets in ODIs on English soil. While it was also the best bowling performance by an Indian against England.

The 6/19 from Bumrah is also the third-best figures for India in ODIs. Stuart Binny is at the top of the list with his 6/4 against Bangladesh, while legendary Anil Kumble is at the second spot with 6/12 against West Indies.

Chasing a small total, Rohit and Shikhar stitched an unbeaten century partnership and led India to a convincing 10-wicket win in the 18.4 overs. Rohit hit six fours and five sixes in his 58-ball unbeaten 76, while Dhawan finished on 31 not out off 54, having hit the winning boundary. The pair also became the fourth to cross 5000 partnership runs for the opening wicket in the process.

