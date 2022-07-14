The last game ended before its scheduled time; courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best figures of 6/19 and Shami’s 3-wicket haul that bundled out the hosts for a paltry 110 inside 26 overs. In reply, the dynamic duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma chased down the target in 18.4 overs, handing a 1-0 lead to the tourists.

Now the action shifts to the home of cricket and Jos Buttler’s England will be looking for a way to get back in the series before the final encounter, on Sunday in Manchester, becomes a mere formality. They have recently set the highest ODI total of 498 runs and will need to do something of that sort to keep the series alive.

As India and England are set to lock horns at Lord’s, here is all you need to know about the game:

What date will the second ODI match between India and England be played?

The second ODI match between India and England will take place on July 14, Thursday.

What time will the second ODI match between India and England begin?

The second ODI match between India and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and England 2nd ODI match?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) second ODI match?

India vs England 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England Possible XIs

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami.

