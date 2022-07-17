IND vs ENG 2022 Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester

In the first ODI, it was Bumrah who ran the show with his bowling figures of 6/19 and in the second, Topley pulled his team on level terms with an equally impressive 6/24.

The scrutiny lens on talismanic batter Virat Kohli is set to go up a notch, too. Kohli’s prolonged lean patch has been the burning question and a matter of intense debate among cricket followers, especially with a Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia just three months away.

Another low score at Manchester will increase the decibel levels on Kohli’s lean patch, who has been without an international century since November 2019.

With Sharma stressing on the batters to take up an attacking approach to avoid top-order collapses and get more out of lower order runs, the series decider at Manchester could be the perfect place for India and Kohli to make up for all the previous shortcomings and provide an extension of their attacking batting approach from T20Is to clinch their second series on trot after winning T20I series 2-1.

What date India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI will be played?

The third ODI match between India and England will take place on July 17, Sunday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI match between India and England will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI begin?

The third ODI match between India and England will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI match?

England vs India third ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI match?

India vs England third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Full Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

