IND vs ENG: MS Dhoni Speaks To Team India Members, Ishan Kishan 'All Ears' | See Pics

Former India captain MS Dhoni joined Team India members moments after the second T20I match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground where he spoke to young members like Ishan Kishan and others. Some pictures, which are shared by the BCCI, are quickly going viral as it shows Mahi speaking to the youngsters inside the dressing room.

“Always all ears when the great MS Dhoni talks," said the BCCI in a tweet.

Dhoni is currently in England where he recently celebrated his 41sth birthday where India cricketer Rishabh Pant was also present. He was also spotted watching Wimbledon matches in London on Wednesday. On social media, many former and current cricketers led the birthday wishes for “Captain Cool".

Meanwhile, it seems, Dhoni spoke to Indian cricketers after they beat England and sealed the series 2-0. Under Rohit Sharma, India registered another win as they beat England by 49 runs to seal the three-match series 2-0.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs. If India’s batting has been very good in both the games, the bowling has simply been outstanding with complete domination in the powerplays.

Since he got full-time captaincy, the Indian team is yet to lose a match under him. There has been three clean sweeps — New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and a fourth against England in the current one looks imminent. With three months left for the World T20, the playing XI on Saturday gave a glimpse of what could be the batting order and its philosophy going forward.

Rishabh Pant’s (26 off 15 balls) elevation as an opener alongside skipper Rohit (31 off 20 balls) is a welcome move where the team at least wouldn’t be erring in the side of caution in the powerplay overs. In between the duo, they hit seven fours and three sixes in the first six overs, an approach that was missing during last T20 World Cup.

