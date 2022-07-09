The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be back in the Indian squad for the second and the third T20Is against England. This would create some doubts in the minds of the ardent Indian supporters as if who will play and who will sit out. There is a high chance that Ishan Kishan will make way for superstar Virat Kohli who is going through a horrible run. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who was picked for just one match, will make way for Jasprit Bumrah. All in all, it will be a tough call that needs to be taken by the team management headed by Rahul Dravid especially after India beat England in the first T20I by 50 runs to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said India might not make any changes apart from these two which are mentioned above.

“You have to wait and see because the way they played the last series(South Africa), they didn’t make any changes at all. I don’t think they will make any changes. If at all, one change at the most. We will have to wait and see which change is that going to be. Will it be in bowling or will it be in batting? But apart from that, I don’t see the possibility of a change. And you don’t want to lose the momentum of the series," he was quoted as saying on ‘Cricbuzz.’

“So Jasprit (Bumrah) will take that spot," he said pointing to Arshdeep Singh who was picked for just one match.

Nevertheless, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Dravid must tell Team India’s superstars that they might have to sit out, especially team’s good performance in the first match. He said he would have played the same team from the first match.

“I reckon Ishan Kishan will miss out probably for Virat (Kohli). When you play so well, the idea from Rahul Dravid should be ‘I don’t mind going with the same team barring that one change in the bowling(Bumrah for Arshdeep)’. Going forward, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to say it to those two or three superstar names that ‘we are going to go with the same group that played so well in Southampton. And we are going to get them into the bus to Edgbaston.’"

