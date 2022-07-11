IND vs ENG: Nottingham's Standing Ovation to Suryakumar Yadav After 117 Off 55 Balls | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav played one of the best T20I knocks as he slammed 117 runs in 55 balls against England in the third T20I match in Trent bridge. It was one of the best counter-attacking knocks seen by the fans worldwide as Yadav along with Shreyas Iyer turned the face of the game with a stupendous stand of more than a hundred runs. Although, he eventually fell short and as a result India too went onto lose the game. Meanwhile, English crowd was at their sporting best as the batter went back towards the dressing room after being caught off Moeen Ali. The required run rate was just too much to handle with 45 runs needing off last two overs.

Here’s how the whole of Trent Bridge gave him a standing ovation.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav gave a 360 degree masterclass enroute to a special hundred but England pulled off a consolatory 17-run win over India in the third T20 International here on Sunday.

Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India’s second string attack to sword to finish with a mammoth 215 for seven.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Captain Rohit Sharma Explains Decision To Try 3 New Bowlers

Suryakumar (117 off 55 balls) kept India in the hunt with his classy effort but lacked support from other batters while chasing the huge target. India’s innings ended at 198 for nine in 20 overs.

India sealed the three-match series 2-1, having won in Southampton and Birmingham.

India were on the backfoot at the start of the run chase, struggling to 31 for three in five overs.

Advertisement

Openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Rishabh Pant (1) perished cheaply and it was another failure for Virat Kohli (11), who was caught at cover while trying to manufacture a third consecutive hit after collecting a four and a straight six off David Willey.

Also Read | Why Are They are Called Experts?’ – Rohit Sharma Hits Back at Virat Kohli Critics

Suryakumar brought India back into the game with a 119-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (28 off 23) who was a spectator to his partner’s brilliance for the major part of the partnership.

Advertisement

As he often does, Suryakumar toyed with the opposition bowlers and picked his shots all around the ground.

The highlights of his glorious innings was the two lofted square drives off pacers Richard Gleeson and Chrish Jordan that went all the way for six.

He became the fifth Indian to score a hundred in T20 Internationals by opening the face of the bat and guiding a low full toss off Willey between backward point and short third man.

His innings comprised 14 fours and half a dozen sixes.

Advertisement

Suryakumar single-handedly brought the equation down to gettable 66 off 30 balls before running out of partners at the other end.

Earlier, skipper Jos Buttler (18 off 9 balls) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) helped England reach 52 for 1 in six overs. Malan and Liam Livingstone (42 not out off 29) then shared an entertaining 84-run partnership to set the platform for a massive total.

Having already sealed the series, India rested their frontline bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, besides star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here