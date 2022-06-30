IND vs ENG: 'R Ashwin Has Had Ben Stokes' Measure a Lot over His Career' - Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels that he is looking forward to the battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and England skipper Ben Stokes in the upcoming Test match. India and England will lock horns in the rescheduled Test which was part of the five-match series last year but was postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

India are currently ahead in the series with a 2-1 lead and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in the decider in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: England Announce Playing XI For Rescheduled 5th Test Against India, James Anderson Included

Advertisement

Watson feels that Ashwin has an edge over Stokes as he has got the better of him on several occasions and it will be one of the key battles to look out for.

“The battle that I am really looking forward to is Ashwin and Ben Stokes. Ashwin has had his measure a lot over his career. But now also there is more importance on Ben Stokes’ wicket, even more so than ever because he is captain," Watson said during a discussion on The ICC Review show.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2022: World-class Indian Attack Capable of Putting England to The Pace Test

Ashwin has dismissed Stokes 10 times in international cricket, however, there are still doubts about the veteran spinner’s place in the XI. Last year, in the four Test matches on England tour, India played with pace bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja which put Ashwin on the bench throughout the series.

“In the Australian cricket team, it’s always like if we can work over the captain and try and make it a really not so good series for them, then the ship can start to sink a little bit. Ashwin is going to be the main man to try and make the most of that battle. He does match up incredibly well," Watson said.

Advertisement

Watson further talked about the Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle and said it will once again take centerstage when India and England clash in the Edgbaston Test.

Advertisement

“Kohli vs Anderson, it’s always the highlight in the battle between England and India. Two of the titans in world cricket. Anderson had it over him right at the start of Virat’s Test career. But now, in recent times, he hasn’t been able to be as effective against Virat. But that’s always one of the great battles between England and India," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here