IND vs ENG: 'Rishabh Pant More Dangerous Down The Order'-Former Pakistan Skipper

For the last two games, Rishabh Pant has been opening for Team India. Against England in the second T20I, he scored 26 runs while in the dead rubber, he accounted for just one. Nonetheless, several former cricketers and pundits held the move as ‘aggressive.’ Meanwhile former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif held a contrarian view as he said Pant should be batting lower down the order.

“It’s okay that you making him (Rishabh Pant) play at the top, but he is especially dangerous lower down the order. Anybody can be an opener. Nine out of ten in ICC’s top ten rankings actually open. Match hota hai neeche se (Game begins in lower middle order). Look at Shreyas Iyer, he might have scored 28, but it is far better than going to the top and scoring 30 runs," Latif said on Youtube channel ‘Caught Behind.’

India made four changes to the side which saw them dropping the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who are the mainstay of India’s bowling lineup.

“I felt India’s tactical changes were too much and they should have won 3-0 looking at the form they were going through. When you get that sort of hold in a series, you should never let it get away. That is something that is there in Australia."

“They are destroying the team(By making too many changes), they will play someone as a substitute to Virat Kohli, or a substitute to Rohit Sharma which is not possible. You can only build the playing eleven based on these two(Rohit, Virat)," he added.

The first match of the series saw a number of youngsters taking the field, by the time the second match was played, the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant were back in the mix and were put in playing eleven promptly. Also, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were also back in the playing eleven.

Meanwhile, in the third match, the team management rested Bumrah.

