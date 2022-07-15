IND vs ENG: 'Rishabh Pant Overthinking, He Needs to Cause Chaos With the Bat'-Michael Vaughan

India crashed to 100 run defeat against England in the second ODI which led to parity being restored in the three-match ODI series. India bowled well to bundle England out for 246, but couldn’t get the chase going as the lost the wickets of their top batters including Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Pant’s dismissal was really funny as he gave an easy catch to mid-on off a full toss. It was typical Pant, as he made a fool of himself.

“You get out on a strange way, you get out on a full toss. How you are going to explain that? As far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, he will come around. The thing with him is that he has always batted like this before,“ former India pacer Zaheer Khan said on the Cricbuzz youtube channel.

Furthermore, former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that Pant is overthinking and he needs to bat like he has always done—with freedom. Pant was out for a five-ball duck which surely affected India’s chase.

“I would say to Rishabh Pant, don’t be ultra-aggressive. He has got his license to be aggressive in white-ball cricket, but in red-ball cricket it just looks like a careless approach," Vaughan said on the show.

“And in white ball cricket, it looks like he is almost overthinking it. He is that one player in that space who can win India a game in a space of 15 overs of batting. He is such a good player, you just want him to have that freedom. Not to be worried about the shots that he is playing even he is getting out. His job according to me in this Indian team is to go for course chaos," he added.

Vaughan said Pant must cause chaos with the bat in his hands.

“He has got bat in his hand, go and cause chaos. If you give Rishabh Pant a bat in his hand and give him the freedom to play, then I bet he comes across very successfully in at least three of those matches. And he will completely change the game on his own. He just needs to be even more aggressive, that’s the way out for Rishabh Pant."

