IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Gets LBW For a Duck After Playing Ten Balls | WATCH

India had a bad start to 247 run chase as they lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the third over of the day. It was Reece Topley who had accounted for the batter as Indian skipper departed for a ten-ball duck. It was a length ball on the stumps, Rohit went for the drive without being close to the pitch of the ball. In the end, he got beaten on the inside edge and the ball hit the front pad on its way to the keeper. Replays confirmed there was no bat involved but the ball would have gone on to hit the top of middle and off which meant he was adjudged out.

This meant India had a bad start with Rohit Sharma missing out on a great opportunity to make amends after he scored a fifty in the first match.

Earlier Yuzvendra Chahal’s clever variations complemented by Hardik Pandya’s steady fast medium bowling saw India bowl out England for a manageable 246 in 49 overs in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday.

However, it was Moeen Ali (47 off 64 balls) who took the attack back to the opposition camp with his audacious hooked and pulled sixes interspersed with slog sweeps as England’s total had some semblance of respectability after the feared top-order promised much but delivered little.

Moeen and David Willey (41 off 49 balls) added 62 runs for the seventh wicket to help set up a 250-run target after 200 looked improbable at one point in time.

On a two-paced track, Chahal (10-0-47-4) was brilliant in managing his lengths while giving the ball a lot of air as he got rid of England’s ‘Big Three’ — Jonny Bairstow (31), Joe Root (11) and Ben Stokes (21) — and then snuffed out Moeen just when he was looking dangerous.

At the other end, Pandya (6-0-28-2), who is slowly getting his bowling rhythm back, chipped in with wickets of Jason Roy (23) and Liam Livingstone (33) to choke the run-flow as Rohit Sharma had another fine day in office, maneuvering his six-man attack.

Mohammed Shami (10-0-48-1) was regal as usual as he castled rival skipper Jos Buttler (4) with a sharp inswinger that tailed in late.

Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-49-2) and Shami were once again in the zone although it wasn’t as big a debacle for England compared to the opening game.

It was a steady start for England as Roy first tried breaking the shackles by charging down the track off Shami and blasted him over mid-wicket for a six and then whipped him through the same region for a boundary.

Rohit showed great improvisation skills when he got Pandya within the Powerplay. Roy went for a cheeky flick and Suryakumar Yadav stationed some yards inside at backward square leg boundary had the easiest of catches.

