Rohit Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19 in England; Currently in Isolation at Team Hotel

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation at the team hotel, the BCCI said in a statement released on social media in the early hours of Sunday.

“Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid AntigenTest (RAT) conducted on Saturday, He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI MEdical team," tweeted the BCCI.

Rohit was part of India’s tour game against Leicestershire and had scored 25 runs in the first innings, but did not bat on Day 3 of the tour game.

Without regular opener KL Rahul already out, with a groin injury, this latest development comes as a big blow for India ahead of the 5th Test beginning July 1 and the team will be hoping the skipper recovers in time for the rescheduled Test match. The match is part of last year’s five-match Test series that had to be postponed after the fourth Test following Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

India has the lead in the series by a tally of 2-1 after clinching historic wins at the Lord’s and the Oval. While England managed to pick up a victory at the Headingly Stadium.

Recently Rohit completed 15 years in international cricket. The 35-year-old Sharma has scored 9283 runs in 223 innings of 230 matches, hitting 29 hundreds including a couple of double tons in an average of 48.60. In 125 T20Is, Sharma has scored 3313 runs with a highest of 118, hitting four tons and 26 half-centuries. In Tests, the Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 3137 runs in 77 innings of 45 matches. He has struck eight tons and 14 half-centuries for an average of 46.13.

Veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s positive earlier in the week prevented him from travelling with the squad to the United Kingdom and as a result, missed the warm-up game. But, the spinner from Tamil Nadu joined up with the squad a couple of days later.

The last test of the series is set to start on the 1st of July.

