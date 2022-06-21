IND vs ENG: Strength And Conditioning Coach Sheds Light on Team India's Practice Session in Leicester | WATCH

Team India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai talked about the team’s first practice session on England tour ahead of the warm-up game against Leicester. The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

Desai said that the first training session was more about fun as Indian players returned to the red-ball set-up after almost three months.

Also Read | ‘Wanted to do Special Training, Got Himself Enrolled in a Club’: Gavaskar Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Hard Work

Advertisement

“We have got a four-day game from 23rd onwards, so we are just getting back to the drills after a three-month gap with the red-ball cricket. Just normal games of fun and a longish warm-up to get them going after two days having arrived here," Desai said in the video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

“They will get into the skills, today is an easy day on the skills front. Tomorrow, they will have a long skill session in lead up to the warm-up game."

Meanwhile, India will be play a four-day warm-up match ahead of the postponed Test, where there will face Leicestershire at Grace Road, Leicester on June 24.

Advertisement

Dravid along with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who were part of the just-concluded T20I series against South Africa, flew from Bengaluru a day after the fifth and final T20I ended on Sunday.

Also Read | ‘Brilliant For a Skipper to Have Someone Like Him to Depend on’: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Indian Pacer

In the pictures, shared by BCCI’s official Twitter handle, the head coach can be seen interacting with the players, who had their training session in Leicestershire County Ground.

Advertisement

“Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI along with pictures.

Before Dravid’s arrival, India’s training sessions in England were handled by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour. While the Rishabh Pant-led side was playing T20Is in India, Test regulars, including Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shardul Thakur among others had left for England earlier.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here