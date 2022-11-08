Skipper Rohit Sharma resumed his training on Tuesday after sustaining a blow to his right forearm. The Indian team somehow managed to survive a big injury scare ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Rohit might not have been at his best in the tournament but he is still one of the key players for India if they have to outclass the quality English side.

In the training session ahead of the semifinal, Rohit batted in the nets and was facing throwdown expert S Raghu and a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media where Rohit was visibly in pain. He took some rest and applied ice pack on the injured arm and resumed the training.

A team source confirmed that the injury is not that serious and Rohit might not need any CT scan or X-ray.

“He didn’t feel much discomfort when he batted for the second time. CT scan or x-ray might not be needed. Also we have one day in the middle which is also optional session. It doesn’t look serious as of now," a source privy to development told PTI.

Rohit looked desolate and in considerable pain when he was watching the training session from a distance, sitting on an ice box, after being hit. The Indian skipper had a chat with the mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton during the break

The swashbuckling opener resumed his training after some time but throwdown experts were told not to go full throttle as he mostly played defensive shots to check if his movements were okay.

The 34-year-old is probably one of the best pullers of the short balls but he hasn’t been able to time his shots well enough in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has been caught between being tentative and go for the big shots or attack right from the start of the innings. It’s the shot which has got him a plethora of runs but in Australian conditions, he has not been able to clear the boundaries easily.

Rohit got out playing the pull-shot against Zimbabwe and South Africa while against Bangladesh, he was dropped in the deep trying to play the horizontal bat stroke.

During the training, he dedicates maximum time to the pull-shot, whether it’s played behind the square or in-front of the square.

Even during the second training session on Tuesday after being hit, Rohit played a few pull shots with Raghu getting it to rear from length.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar also advised Rohit to be mindful of the fielder before executing his favourite shot.

In a T20 format with just one fielder in the first six overs, he has got to be mindful of the fielder and play the pull shot. It’s a productive shot for him, let’s not forget that," said Gavaskar on India Today.

India will take on England in the second semi-final here on Thursday while Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in first semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney.

(With PTI Inputs)

