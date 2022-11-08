IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Fans Give a Heartwarming welcome to Team India in Adelaide - WATCH

Team India has cruised to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after ending at the top of the Group 2 points table. They will now face England in the blockbuster game on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

As the Men in Blue arrived in Adelaide, they were welcomed in a special way by the Indian fans. A group known as ‘Fans India’ cheered enthusiastically for Rohit Sharma and Co and even sang a heartwarming song for Virat Kohli who has been exceptional in the tournament so far. The official broadcaster of the World Cup, Star Sports India, has shared a delightful video of the overwhelming welcome that Team India received on social media.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

The touching video has gone viral with over 385,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens have praised the fans who took the effort to give a wholesome welcome to Team India.

India will be the favourites when they take the field on Thursday. The Men in Blue have finished on top of the points table in their group and have been clinical in the Super 12 stage.

They registered a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday. Moreover, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be delighted that they have covered all the bases.

ALSO READ | ‘Played 200-250 Domestic Games Before Debut, Knows His Game’: Ex-Pak Captain’s Massive Praise for Suryakumar

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in scintillating form and will be the key players for India. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have found their mojo and the bowling department looks settled as well. However, the Indian team management will have to solve a selection conundrum. They will have to choose whether they want to bring in Dinesh Karthik or persist with Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.

Advertisement

The short square boundaries at the Adelaide Oval might tilt the scales in the favour of Rishabh Pant. There is very little to choose between the two teams, and the game promises to be a thrilling affair. Jos Butler-led England will know that they have to be at the top of their game if they are to defeat this strong Indian side.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here