IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Injury Scare for Rohit Sharma in Nets During Throwdown Session - WATCH

Rohit Sharma reportedly sustained a blow on his right forearm during throwdown sessions in Adelaide as India gear up for the semi-finals against Jos Buttler-led England on Thursday

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 08:07 IST

Adelaide

Ahead of the all-important semi-finals, Team India dealt with a major injury scare as Rohit Sharma gets hit in the nets on Tuesday morning. The Indian captain reportedly sustained a blow on his right forearm during throwdown sessions in Adelaide as India gear up for their next face-off against Jos Buttler-led England on Thursday.

Several renowned cricket journalists who are covering the tournament Down Under have reported that Rohit had just begun training when he was hit in his hand. He, in fact, walked off the nets without spending much time which initially seemed to be a massive concern for the team management.

However, the 35-year-old returned to action and started to hit the ball pretty well. Veteran journalist Vimal Kumar reported that the Indian skipper is fine and has resumed his net practice, adding that he is hitting the ball better than before.

Check out the video:

On Sunday, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, finishing their Super 12 round at the top of the Group 2 points table.

(More to Follow…)

Cricketnext Staff

first published: November 08, 2022, 08:07 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 08:07 IST

